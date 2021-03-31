SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Gentry Janae Jacobsen, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested March 30 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jarrod Timothy Reed, 38, of Lapoint, Utah, was arrested March 30 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current