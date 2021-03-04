SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyler Joseph Leavitt, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested March 3 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 59, of Green River was arrested March 3 on a bond violation warrant for alleged unlawful use of a credit card without consent, more than $1,000; and on warrants for alleged breach of peace and stalking or other conduct that harasses.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joshua Ryan Rogers, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 3 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current