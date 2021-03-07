SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark Anthony Means, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ashli Lavar Sweat, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested March 6 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
