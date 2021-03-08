SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tylynn Louise Trekell, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested March 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and a hit and run of attended property.
Drew Allen Rollin, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested March 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and speeding, exceeding posted speed limits, 11 to 15 miles per hour over.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Levi Anthony Sailors, 21, of Green River was arrested March 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joshua Craig Ritchison, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current