SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Scott James Nelson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
Cheyenne Rae Labrum, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Daniel Lee Schumacher, 47, of Green River was arrested March 8 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Madison Marie Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current