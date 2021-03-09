Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Scott James Nelson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.

Cheyenne Rae Labrum, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Daniel Lee Schumacher, 47, of Green River was arrested March 8 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.

Madison Marie Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 8 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

