SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Donald Bradley Dabel, 51, of Daniel was arrested April 10 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and not following regulations for carrying a concealed firearm.
Cherlinda Rose Gee, 40, of Blue Gap, Arizona, was arrested April 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Aaron Lee Sandoval, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested April 10 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jennifer Jane Amelia Sassman, 37, of Green River was arrested April 10 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/