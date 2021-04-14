Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Tyrell Floyd Biddle, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested April 13 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon, two counts; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, two counts; and criminal entry.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Robert James Glasgow, 63, of Cheyenne was arrested April 13 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

