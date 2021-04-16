Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Lupita Aldana, 29, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested April 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; not having a required driver's license; and not obeying stop lights. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jason Lee Fletcher, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 on a remand to custody arrest. 

Joseph Kyle Vesco, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested April 16 for alleged use of toxic substances, solvents. 

GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT:

Colton Scott Hopkins, 24, of Green River was sentenced April 16 for driving while under the influence of alcohol. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

