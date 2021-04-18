Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Chad Mitchell Sammons

Chad Mitchell Sammons

Chad Mitchell Sammons, 26, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested April 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; disobeying flashing red signals; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jayna Marie Rehor Stone

Jayna Marie Rehor Stone

Jayna Marie Rehor Stone, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested April 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over the limit.

PROBATION:

Patricia Michelle Lewis

Patricia Michelle Lewis

Patricia Michelle Lewis, 35, of Green River was arrested April 18 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus