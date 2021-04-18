SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chad Mitchell Sammons, 26, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested April 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; disobeying flashing red signals; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jayna Marie Rehor Stone, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested April 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over the limit.
PROBATION:
Patricia Michelle Lewis, 35, of Green River was arrested April 18 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/