SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Eric J. Evans, 24, of Green River was arrested April 19 for alleged possession of an open container in the streets; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than than ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dominick Micheal Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was arrested April 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
Chad Dwayne Humphrey, 33, of Crestwell, Oregon, was arrested April 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Justin James Lehar, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested April 19 on bond violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second and third offenses within 10 years.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Chadwick Louis Carribou, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested April 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
William Orville Hays, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested April 19 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/