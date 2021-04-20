SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nathaniel Evan Dulin, 25, of Green River was arrested April 20 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT:
Crystal Marie Wadsworth, 40, of Green River was arrested April 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/