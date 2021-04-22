SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melisa Denise Mueller, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested April 21 on a PR warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Mary Ellen Taylor, 32, of Rawlins was arrested April 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Danan Wood, 30, of McCammon, Idaho, was arrested April 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/