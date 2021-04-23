SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bryan Lee Merrick, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested April 21 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested April 22 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Brandy Reed Medeiros, 48, of Grove, Oklahoma, was arrested April 22 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
IMMIGRATION CUSTOMS AND ENFORCEMENT:
Marco Antonio Hernandez Ibarra, 28, was booked April 22 on an ICE hold.
