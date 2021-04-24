SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Daniel Eugene Voiland, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Micheal Gene Lorenz, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 on a warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.
Charlee Minon Meister, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/