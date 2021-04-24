Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Daniel Eugene Voiland

Daniel Eugene Voiland

Daniel Eugene Voiland, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.

Micheal Gene Lorenz

Micheal Gene Lorenz

Micheal Gene Lorenz, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 on a warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication. 

Charlee Minon Meister

Charlee Minon Meister

Charlee Minon Meister, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested April 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus