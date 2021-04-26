SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Eric Carlton West, 36, of Pahrump, Nevada, was arrested April 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; improper use of tail lamps in a vehicle; expired or improper vehicle registration; and failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher Lee Cox, 45, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was arrested April 26 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Thomas Edward Nickelson, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested April 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Mindy Lou Andreatta Davis, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested April 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
