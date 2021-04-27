SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert Kent Dewailly, 61, of Green River was arrested April 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joshua Glenn Pressley, 37, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested April 27 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged burglary.
Sean Kenneth Des Rosiers, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested April 27 on a bond violation warrant for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
Presley Stephens Searle, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested April 27 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, child protection act; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured.
Chase Bryant Siddoway, 37, of Murray, Utah, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Joe Denison, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested April 27 for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Wing Chit Cheung, 45, of Hayward, California, was arrested April 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/