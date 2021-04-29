SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Allen Lee Pahl, 50, of Point of Rocks was arrested April 29 for allegedly soliciting an act of prostitution.
Conor Michael Latta, 28, of Gillette was arrested April 29 for allegedly soliciting an act of prostitution.
John Martin Hastert, 62, of Rock Springs was arrested April 29 for allegedly soliciting an act of prostitution; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Kenneth Daniel Nosich, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested April 29 for allegedly soliciting an act of prostitution.
Juliana Reyes, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested April 29 on bond violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts.
Joseph Daniel Magana, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested April 29 for alleged forgery of a permit, uttering any writing known to be forged.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Chero Erwin, 49, of West Valley, Utah, was booked April 29 on an ICE hold.
Edwin Olvera-Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was booked April 29 on an ICE hold.
Brenda Valdes Lopez, 26, of West Valley, Utah, was booked April 29 on an ICE hold.
Juan Alonso Lopez Valdez, 25, of Jerome, Idaho, was booked April 29 on an ICE hold.
Dale James Richardson, 46, of North Battleford, Ohio, was booked April 29 on an ICE hold.