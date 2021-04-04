SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jacob Perez, 29, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested April 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Marcus Neil Yazzie, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested April 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kalyn Larell Holgate, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested April 4 for alleged criminal entry; burglary; simple battery; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Aaron Blake Ellingson, 23, of Moorehead, Minnesota, was arrested April 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current