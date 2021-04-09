Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Kylee Daisha Kreuger

Kylee Daisha Kreuger, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested April 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions or mental hospitals.

Wesley Joseph Carter

Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested April 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.

John Wylanta Samsel

John Wylanta Samsel, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested April 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Troy Lee Lawson

Troy Lee Lawson, 52, of Green River was arrested April 8 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.

Javier Emmanuel Guzman

Javier Emmanuel Guzman, 22, of Katy, Texas, was arrested April 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, third offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

Louis Dwayne Hoopes

Louis Dwayne Hoopes, 50, of Lyman was booked April 8 on a USMS hold.

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT: 

Belizario Arias

Belizario Arias, 38, of Richfield, Utah, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.

Wilson Vasquez

Wilson Vasquez, 31, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.

Jairo Martinez Felipe

Jairo Martinez Felipe, 34, of Richfield, Utah, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.

OTHR:

Gina Perez, 37, of Concord, California, was booked April 8 on a hold for another agency.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

