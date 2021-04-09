SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kylee Daisha Kreuger, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested April 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions or mental hospitals.
Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested April 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
John Wylanta Samsel, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested April 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Troy Lee Lawson, 52, of Green River was arrested April 8 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Javier Emmanuel Guzman, 22, of Katy, Texas, was arrested April 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, third offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Louis Dwayne Hoopes, 50, of Lyman was booked April 8 on a USMS hold.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Belizario Arias, 38, of Richfield, Utah, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.
Wilson Vasquez, 31, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.
Jairo Martinez Felipe, 34, of Richfield, Utah, was booked April 8 on an ICE hold.
OTHR:
Gina Perez, 37, of Concord, California, was booked April 8 on a hold for another agency.
