SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Troy Donald Hall, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
Sarah Louise Resler, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Elizabeth Claire Schaefer, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Kevin Michael Sanford, 63, was arrested Dec. 10 on a failure to pay fines warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
Amanda Danielle Raines, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; speeding, six to 10 miles per hour over; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and on a bond violation warrant for alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Wilson Lee Robertson, 36, of Pinedale was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cole Nicholas Goich, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and having a measurable blood alcohol content as a minor.
Sean Albert Hastings, 23, of Jamestown, California, was arrested Dec. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
