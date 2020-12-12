Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Ashley Nichole Gunderson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 11 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

