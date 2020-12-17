SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bree Rochelle McPherson, 30, of Green River was arrested Dec. 17 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; not displaying valid vehicle plates or permits; and driving without an interlock device, first offense.
Veronica M. Martinez, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
John Michael Leaf, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Richard Lee Cantrell, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
