SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nichole Raye Leturgey, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and not obeying stop signs, resulting in a crash.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Skeiler Hliario Cadena, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19.
