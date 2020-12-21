Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Dalton Spencer Denman, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly possessing adulterants to defraud a drug/alcohol test, first offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Skylar Jay Ewart, 22, of Green River was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to wear a seat belt as the driver.

