SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dalton Spencer Denman, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly possessing adulterants to defraud a drug/alcohol test, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Skylar Jay Ewart, 22, of Green River was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to wear a seat belt as the driver.
