SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chad Kelly Manley, 24, of Green River was arrested Dec. 21 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dean Allen Muir, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Melissa Jean Paxton, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 21 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
OTHR:
Micah Laird Brandner, 45, of Green River was arrested Dec. 21 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
