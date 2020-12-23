Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Clayton Bruce Watson, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 22 on warrants for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure; and simple battery.

Dallin Trent Alden, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 22 on warrants for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure; and simple battery.

Thomas Eugene Devine, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 22 on warrants for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure; and simple battery.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jason Theodore Stroh, 38, of Lyman was arrested Dec. 22 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Kayla Vonne White, 27, of Green River was arrested Dec. 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

