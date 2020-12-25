SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ashley Beth Wright, 35, of Green River was arrested Dec. 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Ellis Ray Grissom, 52, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was arrested Dec. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
Douglas John Durbin, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 24 for allegedly failing to stop the vehicle when an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brian Lyle Goich, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and not properly using head lamps in a motor vehicle.
Elizabeth Elaine Brooks, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 24 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs, two counts; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; and failing to maintain safe mechanical condition.
