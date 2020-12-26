SWEETWATER COUNTY — No arrests were reported for Dec. 25 as of the midnight jail roster update.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 26, 2020 @ 1:58 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.