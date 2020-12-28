Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Billy Tylon Ludwig, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol as a youthful offender, first offense.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Jason Levi Jackson, 42, of Farmington, New Mexico, was arrested Dec. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

