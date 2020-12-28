Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.