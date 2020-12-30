SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Edward Holmes, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 on long form warrants for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on the neck or throat.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kristopher Albert Lamoreaux, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for alleged child abuse, inflicting physical injury on a child when responsible for that child's welfare.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.