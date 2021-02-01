Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported: 

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Earl William Valladares

Earl William Valladares

Earl William Valladares, 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; careless driving with an accident; and a hit and run of unattended property. 

Suede Ian Simmons

Suede Ian Simmons

Suede Ian Simmons, 25, of Pine Street was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly eluding a police officer.

Cory Allen Edwards

Cory Allen Edwards

Cory Allen Edwards, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; on on failure to appear warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, two counts. 

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

comments powered by Disqus