SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Earl William Valladares, 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; careless driving with an accident; and a hit and run of unattended property.
Suede Ian Simmons, 25, of Pine Street was arrested Jan. 31 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly eluding a police officer.
Cory Allen Edwards, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; on on failure to appear warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, two counts.
