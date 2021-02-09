SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brenda Michel Fowlkes, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 9 on a PR warrant for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining in an area where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged possession or use of nicotine by a person under the age of 21.
Cheyenne Trace Swett, 29, of Green River was arrested Feb. 9 on an NCIC warrant for alleged use or possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felony offenses.
Troy William Laughlin, 32, of Green River was arrested Feb. 9 long form warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current