SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paige Kathleen Moore, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; not following the required position and method of right turns at an intersection; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Chance Lee Pueblo, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Timothy Ronald Moskovita, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.