Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Kimberly Rae Ensign

Kimberly Rae Ensign

Kimberly Rae Ensign, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash.

Damon Lee Goldman, 41, of Rock springs was arrested Feb. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus