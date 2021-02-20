SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kimberly Rae Ensign, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash.
Damon Lee Goldman, 41, of Rock springs was arrested Feb. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current