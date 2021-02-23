SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shawna Rae Nilson, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, endangering a child, first offense.
Nicholas Paul Muije, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Daniel Norris Robinson, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly not using lighted lamps and illuminating devices; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Aaron Lee Sandoval, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Christa R. Fullwood was arrested Feb. 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Presley Stephens Searle, 26, of Green River was arrested Feb. 22 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Eric Allen George, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Adan Lopez Ramirez, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and not having a driver's license.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current