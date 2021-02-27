SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kara Dawn Clayton, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 on a P&P hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Tevin Jordan Beaver, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 on a bond violation warrant for alleged domestic battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nickolas Gerald Marble, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Brian Steven Kelsey, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for allegedly knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current