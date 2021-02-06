SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Travette Keagean Palmer, 22, of Rexburg, Idaho, was arrested Feb. 5 for alleged drunk in public.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Stephanie Lee Schoenewald, 35, of Farson was arrested Feb. 5 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
David Torres, 33, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested Feb. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
Renee L. Lewis, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 5 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense.
Chadwick Louis Carribou, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 5 for allegedly continuing the operation of a vehicle upon the approach of authorized emergency vehicles; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; not obeying stop signs; driving on the right side of the roadway; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; expired or improper vehicle registration; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; reckless driving; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; speeding, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; and speeding, more than six miles per hour over.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current.