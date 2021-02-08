SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jay Earl Barnson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Maegan Nicole Monrroy, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and intentional abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a vulnerable adult.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clayton Boyd Seamons, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Christine Louise Risley, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Shanz Mark Leonelli, 43, of Grantsville, Utah, was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current