SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dawn Marie Oneal, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Victor Joel Hernandez, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; not properly using lighted lamps and illuminating devices; and on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Varonica Lynn Lucas, 57, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
