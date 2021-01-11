Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Ruben Alvarez

Ruben Alvarez

Ruben Alvarez, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and defrauding a taxi service.

Cristy Renee Hamrick

Cristy Renee Hamrick

Cristy Renee Hamrick, 43, of Temperance, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana

Joseph Daniel Magana, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 on a PR warrant for alleged forgery of a permit, uttering writing known to be forged.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

