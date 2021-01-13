SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Charles Daniel Johns, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 12 for alleged simple battery.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Adam Joseph Angelovic, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant.
Jonathan Ross Crooks, 36, of Green River was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury, four counts.
