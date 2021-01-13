Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Charles Daniel Johns

Charles Daniel Johns

Charles Daniel Johns, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 12 for alleged simple battery.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Adam Joseph Angelovic

Adam Joseph Angelovic

Adam Joseph Angelovic, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant.

Jonathan Ross Crooks

Jonathan Ross Crooks

Jonathan Ross Crooks, 36, of Green River was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury, four counts.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

comments powered by Disqus