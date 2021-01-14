SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Orlando Wilson, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was arrested Jan. 13 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; theft, more than $1,000; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over the limit.
Lamar Maurice Yarber, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Skyler David Van Norman, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clayton Chesnovar, 34, of Farson was arrested Jan. 13 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; and domestic assault, first offense.
