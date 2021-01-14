SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amanda Danielle Raines, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Christopher David Martinez, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 on a bond violation warrant for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
Jessica Marie Bingham, 30, of Green River was arrested Jan. 14 on a probation & parole hold for alleged interference with a peace officer, intending to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
Darius Montrae Givens, 21, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged conspiracy to commit felony.
Ziontay Kevon Black, 21, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged conspiracy to commit felony.
Micquan Cortez Black, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged conspiracy to commit felony.
Hakeem Black, 25, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kerry Ray Rivera, 50, of Green River was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged possession of paraphernalia with intent to use; trespassing, refusing to leave when asked; and indecent exposure.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
John Gregory Martinez, 58, of Green River was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Jennifer Marie Hughes, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
David Rossy, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged reckless endangering, using a firearm.
