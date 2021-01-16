SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Cassidy Jones, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Rafael Navarro Baez, 30, of Roosevelt, Utah, was arrested Jan. 15.
PTS:
James Shawn Nichol, 48, of Mirdle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested Jan. 15 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.