Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported: 

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Robert Cassidy Jones

Robert Cassidy Jones

Robert Cassidy Jones, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Rafael Navarro Baez

Rafael Navarro Baez

Rafael Navarro Baez, 30, of Roosevelt, Utah, was arrested Jan. 15.

PTS:

James Shawn Nichol

James Shawn Nichol

James Shawn Nichol, 48, of Mirdle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested Jan. 15 on a hold for another agency. 

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

comments powered by Disqus