SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher Allan May, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; not having or using head lamps in a motor vehicle; and not safely using turning movements and signals.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jennifer Lynn Evans, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly endangering children, allowing a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Robin Levi David Sherwood, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
