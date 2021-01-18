SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Chad Eric Norris, 42, of Sheveport, Louisiana, was arrested Jan. 18 for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Jose Antonio Izarraras, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Jan. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Josue A. Estrada Tejeda, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 18 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
