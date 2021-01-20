SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andrew C. Sullivan, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 19 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert William Montoya, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 19 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
