SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wade Marin Prehn, 46, of Green River was arrested Jan. 20 for alleged terroristic threats.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Lee Cantrell, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Jeffrey Scott Moeller, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 20 on warrants for alleged forgery of permits, altering writing without authority; and theft of services, less than $1,000.
Justin Gregory Meyer, 35, of Green River was arrested Jan. 20 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
Jeffrey Alan Laughlin, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant.
Scott Hugh Hinson, 47, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested Jan. 20.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.