SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ricardo Silva Rosas, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly failing the duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; false reporting to authorities, crime; not having a driver's license; and following too closely, more than is reasonable and prudent.
George Edward Smith, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 25 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Amy Joe Clark, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jesse Ruegene Bowler, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 25 on a remand to custody arrest.
