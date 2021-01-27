SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Whitney Rae Majhanovich, 30, of Green River was arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; possessing paraphernalia with intent to use; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Justin Michael Dougherty, 37, of Gillette was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for alleged breach of peace.
Skylar Jay Ewart, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; expired or improper vehicle registration; and criminal entry.
Jessica Lynn Wright, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
